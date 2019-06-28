News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 13:46:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia Tech still pushing for Morrow ATH, UT commit Jimmy Calloway

Ukhzdovjcruyulf2ewvu
Calloway (1) remains high on the board for Georgia Tech going into his Sr. year (Russell Johnson)
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Morrow (Ga.) WR Jimmy Calloway surprised many when he committed to Tennessee back in April. He originally chose the Vols over offers from Georgia Tech, Oregon, and several others. Since committing,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}