Georgia Tech still pushing for Morrow ATH, UT commit Jimmy Calloway
Morrow (Ga.) WR Jimmy Calloway surprised many when he committed to Tennessee back in April. He originally chose the Vols over offers from Georgia Tech, Oregon, and several others. Since committing,...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news