Coincidentally, the first two matchups in Georgia Tech-Louisville series history have both been played on Friday nights, with the Yellow Jackets coming out on top in both (a 66-31 Tech win at Louisville in 2018 and a 46-27 Jackets’ triumph in 2020 at Bobby Dodd Stadium).

The Friday night opener continues Georgia Tech’s long tradition of hosting nationally televised games in exclusive primetime windows. The Yellow Jackets have hosted 31 weeknight games over the past 30 seasons (1993-2022), including two last season. Friday night football games in the ACC were instituted in 2013 as part of the conference’s media rights contract with ESPN. Since then, this season’s opener marks only the second time that Tech has been selected to host a Friday night contest.

As previously announced, Georgia Tech opens 2023 by hosting ACC opponent Louisville in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The ACC announced on Monday that the game will be played on Friday night, Sept. 1, in order to accommodate an exclusive national television window.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s 2023 football schedule was finalized on Monday night with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s announcement of dates for ACC games during the upcoming season.

“Kicking off Labor Day weekend and college football season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Louisville provides us with a great opportunity,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “In addition to the unique exposure that playing in this window gives our football program, it also provides Tech fans with a special start to tailgating season and the holiday weekend. We’re looking forward to an electric atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 1.”

In addition to the opener versus Louisville, the ACC also announced that Tech will host conference games versus Boston College on Oct. 21, North Carolina on Oct. 28 and Syracuse on Nov. 18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets’ ACC home games are part of a seven-game home schedule, which also includes previously announced contests versus South Carolina State (Sept. 9), Bowling Green (Sept. 30) and archrival Georgia (Nov. 25).

Georgia Tech’s four ACC road games include trips to Wake Forest on Sept. 23, Miami (Fla.) on Oct. 7, Virginia on Nov. 4 and Clemson on Nov. 11.

The Jackets’ road schedule also includes a previously announced matchup at Ole Miss (Sept. 16).

This season is the first in the ACC’s new 3-5-5 scheduling model, which eliminates divisions and will see each team face three primary opponents annually and play the remaining 10 teams twice during a four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The top two teams in the conference’s regular-season standings will meet annually in the ACC Championship Game. Georgia Tech’s three primary annual opponents are Clemson, Louisville and Wake Forest.

Also on Monday, the ACC announced that Georgia Tech’s 2023 White & Gold Game will be played on Saturday, April 15 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff for the Yellow Jackets’ spring game will be at 1 p.m. and be televised on ACC Network Extra. More details on the Jackets’ spring game will be available in the coming weeks.

The renewal period for 2023 Georgia Tech football season tickets opens on Thursday, with new season tickets going on sale on Monday, Feb. 6. Full season ticket information will be announced on Tuesday.

2023 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 1 vs. Louisville* (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game – Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. South Carolina State (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 16 at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

Saturday, Sept. 23 at Wake Forest* (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Bowling Green (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 7 at Miami (Fla.)* (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Boston College* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. North Carolina* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 4 at Virginia* (Charlottesville, Va.)

Saturday, Nov. 11 at Clemson* (Clemson, S.C.)

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Syracuse* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Georgia (Bobby Dodd Stadium)