Georgia Tech (2-1, 1-0 ACC) is set to return home on Monday for a non-conference matchup against SEC opponent Arkansas (5-0). It is the second game of a home-and-home series between the two as the Jackets pulled out a 69-65 win last season in Fayetteville. Georgia Tech leads the overall series 5-1.

It will be the Jackets third contest against a power five opponent, while the Razorbacks have yet to face the same competition.

"When we put the schedule together in the summer, I said publicly many times that I thought we had the toughest schedule in the country." said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. "Arkansas is one of the reasons why our schedule is so tough."

Georgia Tech enters the game after a loss against their in-state rival, Georgia, by a score of 82-78. Arkansas has dominated the likes of Montana, Texas Southern and Northern Kentucky in recent weeks.

"We are going to have to play at a really high level," said Pastner. "This team is really good, very well coached and play extremely hard."

The development of guard Michael Devoe has been the story for Georgia Tech to this point as the sophomore has averaged 36 points a game in the first three games.

For the Razorbacks, the trio of guards Isaiah Joe, Jimmy Whitt and Mason Jones has been dangerous, accounting for over half of the teams points in all five games.

The game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion. For fans unable to attend, the game will be streamed on the ACC Network.