ATLANTA- On a rainy Tuesday, Georgia Tech held the 12th practice of spring ball on the Rose Bowl Practice Fields as the Yellow Jackets continued to prepare for the annual spring game Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium. After practice, the secondary took the spotlight with defensive backs coach Cory Peoples and defensive backs LaMiles Brooks, Ahmari Harvey and Clayton Powell-Lee taking turns speaking with the media.

Peoples was one of the final hires for the Jackets' staff as head coach Brent Key filled out positions this offseason in a massive defensive rebuild. Peoples made a short move across the city from Georgia State to Georgia Tech.

"I've been here for about three months now and I knew Coach Key from recruiting met him a few times and I knew some guys that knew him and we kind of kept that relationship and it came along after that," Peoples said of how he ended up on the Flats.

