News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 05:37:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Georgia Tech offer turns sick day to great day for VanDeMark

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

Since wrapping up his visit with Rutgers last week, four-star St. Joseph's (NJ) OT Geno VanDeMark has had an interesting start to the week. With a broken phone, and pinkeye as well, he hasn't exact...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}