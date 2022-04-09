Georgia Tech now a factor for Grayson LB following recent offer, visit

As the roster stands as mid-April approaches, Georgia Tech currently has a total of five former Grayson Rams on the roster.

Former Grayson recruiting coordinator/DFO and FSU staff member Kenyatta Watson recently joined the program as well in a Director Of Scouting/Pro Liaison role as well.

The state of Georgia had always been a top priority for head coach Geoff Collins, and the class of 2023 is no different.

Grayson (Ga.) LB Jalen Smith added an offer late last month, and visited campus as soon as his schedule allowed him to do so.