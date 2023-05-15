Georgia Tech added another piece to the 2024 class on Monday afternoon with the commitment of Moline (Ill.) defensive end William Depaepe.

Defensive line coach Marco Coleman visited Depaepe two weeks ago making his rounds in the midwest and he was recently on campus for the Jackets' spring game last month.

Coleman was the first to offer Depaepe after rejoining the Tech staff in January following a year at Michigan State. Depaepe's older brother Andrew Depaepe signed with Coleman at Michigan State in the last recruiting cycle.

"Marco Coleman was a huge factor in my commitment," William said. "I've known him long before he recruited me so he was the piece that made it all come together. Georgia Tech just felt different from every place I've been. The atmosphere is just electric."