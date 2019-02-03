In the world of recruiting there are multiple boxes that need to be checked in order for a coach to attract top talent to their program. The biggest one is relationships. The ability to develop and maintain great relationships has proven to play a huge role, especially when they begin early on.

Georgia Tech is looking to get a head start and build an early relationship with 2022 (yes, a current freshman) quarterback Chad Mascoe. Though they obviously reached out early, they aren't too far ahead as the freshman sensation already has offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Oregon among others. When you hear about his freshman season, the early attention won't surprise you as he threw for 2,253 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Coach Collins, like most coaches, took notice of Mascoe and offered him during the Jackets' junior day on MLK day.

“When I got there, he (Coach Collins) talked to me and said 'I want you to know that our staff wants to offer you a scholarship," said Mascoe of his offer. "He told me that he loved my film and wanted to offer me. I was just happy and am blessed."



Though he has been a superstar his whole life and has garnered national attention as a freshman, Mascoe was humbled and excited by his Georgia Tech offer.

"I was excited. During the whole visit, I loved the energy and swagger that the whole staff had."

Mascoe played first varsity season at Thomasville High School but has since transferred to spend his final three seasons at IMG Academy. Though he has many ties to the state of Florida, Mascoe is attracted to the idea of playing with the city of Atlanta behind him.

"It's great and a huge blessing because I have uncles, aunties, and homeboys up there. If I went to Tech and played, I'd have everyone there to be at the games."

In an interview with Chad Simmons, Mascoe described Florida State as his dream school and was almost brought to tears when the Noles offered. The Jackets will be facing an uphill battle, but for now, Mascoe is just having fun, enjoying his recruitment and plans on going through it with an open mind.