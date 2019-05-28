It has been quite the spring for Fla. RB Marvin Scott III. He's not one to go out and search for fame, stars, or recognition. He chooses to let his play do the talking.

After adding offers from Nebraska, Alabama, and Miami among several others, it was time Scott began the next step of the recruiting process: official visits.

A surprise addition to the group visiting the Flats on Saturday, Scott's first official visit to Georgia Tech was one to remember.