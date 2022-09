With Geoff Collins out at Georgia Tech and a looming search for an athletic director also on the horizon, we take a look at targets we expect the Jackets to look at, who should be on the list, who shouldn't, and what the coaching search may look like on multiple levels.

Thanks to Auto-Owners Insurance for sponsoring this as a replacement for our typical Monday Mailbag.

CLICK HERE TO READ OUR LIST OF PROJECTED CANDIDATES