"It was the second scrimmage today and I was pleased with it. I was pleased with some of the improvements we've made over the course of a week," Key said. "That's really what we are looking at right now, were are not looking at the overall course of the spring or where will be at in the fall, we are improving each day, every week and we can sit down and access every Monday morning where we were the past week and if we improved individually to improve collectively."

Georgia Tech held the second scrimmage of 2024 on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium running around 120 plays. Head football coach Brent Key had the team simulate for a full half of football to open the scrimmage before moving to some situational football as the Jackets' prepare for the annual spring game next Saturday.

The second scrimmage is traditionally a stronger scrimmage for the defensive side of the ball and that held true again on Saturday according to Key.

"I felt that it was a good effort by the defense out there and a lot more people tackling around the ball and a lot more guys showing up," Key said. "We basically played a half of football played the first and second quarter on the clock with a true clock to work on clock management and we finished that off with a two-minute thing. We got 13 drives in the first half total and of the 13 series we ran we had two touchdowns, three field goals, an interception and seven punts. I think that shows the strides the defense made this week in preparation and cleaning things up from the previous week. We still have a lot of things to clean up as far as run fits and penalties that extended some drives for the offense. We had two defensive holding penalties that you don't want, but when you are in spring practice and guys are playing the right way and guarding guys and you've got good receivers on the other side of the football that happens."

