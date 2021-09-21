Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 9/21

ATLANTA- Tuesday was a rainy day in the city for Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins kept his team mostly inside as they prepare to face #21 North Carolina on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium just a mile and a half down the road.

The Jackets are recovering from an emotional loss at then #6 Clemson and Collins said he was encouraged by what he has seen this week.

“We had a really good Tuesday practice. The guys were focused yesterday and we did a lot to get them back to baseline from their Catapult numbers. I don’t know if Coach Horton has put it on social media because I’m not on it during the season, but in four and a half years using the Catapult reports for games it is the highest effort scores, the highest numbers, the highest metrics that we’ve ever had (in the Clemson game),” Collins said. “We are a culture built on effort and the guys played that way Saturday night. It is not the result we wanted, but we played with togetherness and fight until the very end against one of the top teams in the country.”