Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 9/14

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech has played Clemson twice under head coach Geoff Collins with both games resulting in blowout losses. The Jackets have been outscored 125-21 in those two games so coach Collins is hoping for a more competitive meeting this time as the team heads to Death Valley where he made his Tech coaching debut two years ago.

“The next one just happens to be against one of the best teams in the country. Great coaches, great players, and a great environment and I’m sure it will be a packed house. We know we’ve got our work cut out for us and the leadership in our program has to get us ready,” Collins said.

Jordan Yates played very well in the last six-plus quarters of action after Jeff Sims got hurt in the Northern Illinois game. The biggest question on the Tech side going into the Clemson game is who will be the starting quarterback. Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude knows how good Clemson’s defense is so he is not interested in making their jobs easier by publicly naming a starter.

"Jordan played great. I know what we are doing at Q. I'm not telling anybody else what we are doing,” Patenaude said. “Coach Collins knows and the quarterbacks know."Sims went into the Kennesaw State game as an emergency-only quarterback, but Collins said that may not be the case this week.“On Saturday we had Jeff slated as an emergency only and we played that way. Jordan had his helmet pop off and we put Trad (Beatty) in for the play because we knew Jeff was emergency situation only,” he said. “We don’t talk about injuries in this program, but we have three ATL quarterbacks that got to get ready and got to prepare at a high level to go into a hostile environment against one of the best defenses in college football this year and probably over the last 5,6,7,8 or 10 years.”

