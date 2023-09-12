ATLANTA- The biggest news coming out of Georgia Tech's win over South Carolina State was a pair of injuries to starters Eddie Kelly and Chase Lane on opposite sides of the ball.

Kelly moved into the starting lineup at field end replacing Sylvain Yondjouen who tore his ACL in the season opener against Louisville. The transfer lineman went down late in the South Carolina State game with an injury and was in so much pain his screams were audible in the stadium. Key said that Kelly was back in action on Tuesday and will play against Ole Miss.

"Eddie is back and is a full go in practice," Key said.

Starting Z receiver Chase Lane left the game and returned to the sideline on crutches and he will miss the Ole Miss game.

"Chase will be out this week and we will continue to see week-to-week with him where it ends up. It is not a season-ending injury by any means," Key said.

Eric Singleton Jr. was splitting time with Lane despite being a true freshman and he had five catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns in his first two collegiate games. He is likely going to start in Lane's place.

The other player expected to be in the Z receiver rotation, D.J. Moore had his arm in a cast and a sling at the South Carolina State game and appears to be out for a few weeks. Avery Boyd would be another option there or James BlackStrain or Juju Lewis.

