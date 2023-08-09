ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued to work in full pads during Wednesday's practice on the Flats. The session also featured the first live tackling of Fall Camp 2023. Following the two-plus hour session in scorching heat, Special Teams Coordinator Ricky Brumfield and a trio of Yellow Jackets plays led by senior tight end Dylan Leonard spoke to the media.

Brumfield splits his time between working with the specialists and helping coach the Jackets' secondary with defensive backs coach Travares Tillman. He explained to JOL how he splits his time during a typical practice session.

"I'm working with the DBs and the way we have it set up, I'm Coach Tillman's assistant. So whatever coach Tillman needs. I help him out with it whether it is drills or just throwing the ball or just extra eyes. I'm his assistant and whenever we do special teams, I go handle special teams and then my focus shifts to defense after that," he said. "Our specialists do a good job of working on their own and they have a regimen and a plan of what they are supposed to be doing and they do that on the side. I make sure they are managed and taken care of during that time (when he is with the defense."

