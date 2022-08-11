Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 8/11

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech strapped on full pads for the first time since the spring game on Thursday. The Jackets football team continued preparations for the 2022 season with a full padded session on the practice fields and after practice, offensive coordinator Chip Long and his two projected starters Luke Benson and Dylan Leonard spoke with the media about progress through the first week of camp.

Long said having offseason coach-led workouts twice a week known as OTAs helped get the team off to a faster start in camp.

"They've done a great job," Long said of the installation process. "We're lucky that this summer, the NCAA allowed us to have about two hours a week being on the field with them with the installation. To be able to carry what we did from the spring over has helped a great deal. The kids have done a good job, we like to install a lot early and kind of see what works and build off of it, so we can keep ramping it up, there's more than one day we might have pulled back a little bit, but been overall very pleased with what they've been able to handle and execute at a high level."

