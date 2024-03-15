"We play with five DBs, two high safeties, a nickel and two corners. We play with two linebackers, a buck linebacker and a Mike linebacker and then we play with four defensive linemen, one is a rush, one is a tackle, one is a nose and one is an end," Santucci said. "We have the personnel that we need here and we have the right body types and we have the right people, we just have to continue to grow."

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football dodged bad weather for the last practice before spring break begins on the Flats with a two-hour Friday morning session outside. Light rain fell across the city, but Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key and his players powered through the rain before a 10-day break. After practice, new Jackets' defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci made his media debut and talked about his new defensive and his linebacker position group.

In his room, Santucci has three new players, two transfers and a true freshman, E.J. Lightsey (UGA transfer), Jackson Hamilton (Louisville transfer) and Tah'j Butler (true freshman) and he is excited about all three players.

"Jackson Hamilton has done some really good things on the field in the first three days. I think he has the ability to use his hands really well. He has short-area quickness and has explosion in his body. He has to continue to grow," Santucci said.

Lightsey has been recovering from an injury and limited so far in camp, but they are expecting him back later in camp.

"E.J. is slowly coming back and we will continue to work him making sure that we are urgent getting him back, but we don't rush him so he can get some quality reps this spring so he hasn't really been on the field yet," he said.

Butler has already impressed the new defensive staff in his first few practices out of high school.

"Tah'j is fun to coach. He is a fun kid to be around and he is running with the twos at times right now. I think he is picking it up and even if he doesn't know what he is doing, he is going hard and he is going fast. He shows up to meetings and learns and gets a little better every day," he said.

