Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 11/9

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech hits the final quarter of the season starting with Boston College on Saturday afternoon in Bobby Dodd Stadium and head coach Geoff Collins and his coordinators spoke to the media on Tuesday about what they expect from the Eagles and how to measure progress in year three when the Jackets remain stuck on three wins for the third straight season. Can they get number four on Saturday?

Collins said looking back at the film, penalties were the real killer at Miami as they had several drive killers and extenders along with the two big pass plays to Charleston Rambo including the flea-flicker."Penalties got us and extended drives and that cannot happen. We are playing this closer, you have got to create margin not eliminate the margin for yourself," Collins said. "Then the other piece was the two big pass plays that got us, one was on third and 12 and we needed a stop and had a miscommunication and they ended up scoring on us and the other was was the first play out of the half on the flea-flicker. I showed that to the entire team today and that was the story of the game. We have a lot of big-time players making big plays and they had the attitude and mindset to go down there and play at a high level and they did, but just a couple of key plays ended up hurting us."

When asked about needing to win more games to show progress this year, Collins had a simple answer.

"I think we are showing progress. The team that you see out there competing every single week has grown and developed. I think that is obvious, the growth and development in this program. If you can't see how much we have grown, how much we have developed, you don't want to see it," Collins said. "We want to win every game. Having Boston College a really good ACC opponent coming into town, our focus will be to the right way to win the game."

