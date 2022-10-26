ATLANTA- Georgia Tech heads back down to Tallahassee to play Florida State riding a four-game regular season win streak over the Noles and a two-game win streak overall. Current Georgia Tech quarterback coach and Noles legend and former quarterback Chris Weinke spoke to the media on Wednesday along with several current players to give updates on where things stand going into Saturday's crossover game.

Weinke did not shy away from talking about the status of injured starting quarterback Jeff Sims. Weinke shared that Sims was in full pads on Wednesday and that Florida State could see Sims, Zach Gibson, and Zach Pyron on Saturday or any combination of the three top quarterbacks.

Defensively, linebacker Ayinde Eley spoke about FSU quarterback Jordan Travis and the revitalized Noles offense that should be a challenging matchup.

"He has that escape ability and on offense, they've got good athletes across the board and they are good up front. They seem pretty solid in what they are doing, have a solid scheme and Jordan likes to get out of the pocket. He is really good outside of the pocket and he keeps his eyes downfield. He throws a pretty good ball on the run, he is a good player and a playmaker and they've got a couple of playmakers over there," Eley said of the FSU offense.

