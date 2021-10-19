Georgia Tech football practice notes and quotes 10/19

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football continued preparations for Virginia on Tuesday as head coach Geoff Collins and his coordinators Dave Patenaude and Andrew Thacker met with the media after a week away from the spotlight with a bye. Collins as a head coach is 4-2 coming off bye weeks including winning both games in 2020 off byes.

Collins said they spent the first part of last week in self-scout mode and then started working on Virginia late in the week.

“Our graduate assistants, analysts and QCs did a really good job from the time we landed back in Atlanta late Saturday night all the way until Tuesday morning they were just poring over the data and then we spent two really good days on offense, defense and special teams poring over every bit of data and things we are doing really good and things we need to improve upon,” Collins said. “We got a lot of young guys reps out here Tuesday and Wednesday and obviously with as much respect as we have for Virginia, we went ahead and got an early couple of days on them toward the end of the week. They have one of the top offenses in the country and they’re spinning the ball around. The quarterback does a great job and they are long and physical and play really hard on offense. Defensively, they're multiple and they just pitched their first shutout of the season. You can see them getting better and better throughout the season so we’ve got to do everything we can to get ready to play at a high-level on primetime on the ACC Network on Saturday night.”