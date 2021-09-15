Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes 9/15

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech’s football team continued preparations for the trip to #6 Clemson this weekend. The Jackets are winless in Death Valley since 2008 and head coach Geoff Collins will lead his team into the stadium as heavy underdogs. However the Tech players are looking at it like another game.

The biggest question on the Tech side of things going into the game is who will play quarterback to start the game. Jeff Sims the incumbent starter was the emergency quarterback in week two against Kennesaw State after an injury knocked him out of the Northern Illinois game. Jordan Yates played at very high level in the six-plus quarters of work he got with Sims out. Sims struggled in his lone action this year as well making things a little more complicated.

Senior left tackle Devin Cochran has been impressed with both Sims and Yates since he arrived at Tech and feels confident in either leading the offense.

“It’s been great watching both of them in practice particularly with Jeff from the beginning. I just have a lot of respect for him and we knew what we were getting from last year watching. With Jordan, I came here to a practice a couple of years ago I didn’t know what talent he had, but once I got here and got to watch him practice, he is making plays left and right,” Cochran said. “(Jordan’s) extremely smart, so it is great playing with him and he came in on a whim in that first game and he handled it like a professional. He did what he needed to do and that was great to see just how he was able to progress and get comfortable on the field. So I love playing with both of them.”

