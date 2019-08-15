ATLANTA- Georgia Tech stayed mostly indoors on Thursdays in shoulder pads, helmets and shorts as the Jackets get ready for a big scrimmage on Friday to help set up the team for the season opener at #1 Clemson.

Head coach Geoff Collins closed the doors to the indoor facility midway through practice allowing a surprise water slide, water balloons and ice cream set up for the team after practice.

Thursday evening Coach Collins will take his seniors to the Atlanta Falcons pre-season game against the New York Jets.

After practice, we spoke with tight ends/offensive special teams coordinator Chris Wiesehan and kickers and tight ends about the tail end of fall camp.

