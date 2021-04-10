JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes 4/10

Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes 4/10
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football ended week two of spring ball on Saturday with a morning practice and some scrimmage work in front of a large contingent of former Yellow Jacket Lettermen. It was head coach Geoff Collins' birthday and Legends of the Flats day as well.
Collins players treated fans and former players to a spirited practice.
Team surprises @CoachCollins to sing Happy Birthday to their head coach. Caught the tail end of it. pic.twitter.com/XSdUEUwLq7— Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) April 10, 2021