JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes 4/10

 Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes 4/10
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-10 10:41:07 -0500') }}

Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes 4/10

Kelly Quinlan
@Kelly_Quinlan

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football ended week two of spring ball on Saturday with a morning practice and some scrimmage work in front of a large contingent of former Yellow Jacket Lettermen. It was head coach Geoff Collins' birthday and Legends of the Flats day as well.

Collins players treated fans and former players to a spirited practice.

