 JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech Football Notes and Quotes 9/8
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-08 11:44:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia Tech Football Notes and Quotes 9/8

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued to prep for their upcoming game with Kennesaw State on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium with a morning practice session in the stadium. Head coach Geoff Collins even assisted in the preparations for the game putting on a practice jersey and working with the developmental team defense.

Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker who worked at Kennesaw State for Brian Bohannon has also worked with the developmental team as a quarterback during the game preparations for the Owls.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE PRACTICE NOTES

Collins wearing his #5 jersey in practice though he is in non-contact gold
Collins wearing his #5 jersey in practice though he is in non-contact gold (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}