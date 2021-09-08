Georgia Tech Football Notes and Quotes 9/8

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued to prep for their upcoming game with Kennesaw State on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium with a morning practice session in the stadium. Head coach Geoff Collins even assisted in the preparations for the game putting on a practice jersey and working with the developmental team defense.

Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker who worked at Kennesaw State for Brian Bohannon has also worked with the developmental team as a quarterback during the game preparations for the Owls.

