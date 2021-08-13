Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Practice 7 Notes and Quotes

"We are moving guys around trying to find the right combination," Key said of his offensive line in camp.

Going into camp, three linemen seemed pretty locked in position-wise with Devin Cochran at left tackle, Minihan at center and right guard Ryan Johnson . Key said they've been working on the left guard and right tackle spots in camp to find the best five and develop some depth for the season.

Georgia Tech football held a short practice session Friday morning ahead of what is likely to be a padded practice in Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday. In shells, the Jackets went for about 90 minutes on Grant Field marking the 7th practice of Fall Camp and the eighth day overall. After practice, offensive line coach Brent Key and veteran offensive linemen Kenny Cooper and Mikey Minihan spoke to the media about Fall Camp. Key was surprisingly enthusiastic about his group and the way the team looks overall in camp.

Cooper has been one of the players who has stepped up and the sixth-year lineman has impressed coach Key with his approach this fall as he tries to get into the starting rotation again.

Key said he has been really pleased with Kenny Cooper at guard. "He is blocking and I've been really pleased with Kenny Cooper since we came into camp. From the off the field things, accountability, and the responsibility he needs to have as a young man. He is a young man now and not just a football player. There is a lot of carryover from how you do things off the field to how you do them on the field. Kenny is doing the right things off the field. He is punctual, he is on time and actually early. He is helping the young guys and he is taking care of his body. He is getting himself in playing shape, all of the things we expected from Kenny the last couple of years. Finally, knock on wood, he is staying healthy out there. He has repped both guard spots and center. I've been pleased especially the last couple of days since we put pads on."

Cooper credits the training staff and a renewed focus for him for the on-the-field success this fall.

"My body feels good. I've been living in the training room getting rest and everything and mentally I just flipped a switch I needed," Cooper said. "That has helped me out and also getting motivated by everyone on the team as well. They've been giving me encouragement."

The decision to come back for year six wasn't an easy one and that is something to Key admires about Cooper.

"To be a student at Georgia Tech, we all know, is a privilege. A lot of people take that as a privilege. A lot of people take it and they talk about how fast they can get out of here. But I think it's it's noticeable to everyone out there that it's enjoyable to be a student here at Georgia Tech. It's a joy to be a football player here at Georgia Tech. It's a fun time in your life. And I think Kenny's enjoying that. Kenny is seeing those things now and at the same time, he has expectations and high expectations for himself number one and for us as a group number two, and as a football team."

For Cooper, it was a simpler reason that drove his decision to come back for one more year.

"The thing that made me want to come back and it is something we talk about every day, is winning," he said. "We are at the point now where we can turn this around and win some games."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF FRIDAY'S NOTES AND QUOTES