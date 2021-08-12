 JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Practice 6 Notes and Quotes
Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Practice 6 Notes and Quotes

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

ATLANTA- Thursday’s practice session in the Brock Indoor Facility saw the first fully padded practice of Fall Camp 2021 for Georgia Tech football. The Jackets held a long session inside on Thursday and after practice, the brain trust of the defensive line assistants Marco Coleman (DE/OLB) and Larry Knight (DL) spoke to the media.

A trio of Yellow Jackets made the Senior Bowl Watchlist announced today, defensive end Keion White and safeties Tariq Carpenter and Juanyeh Thomas.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THURSDAY'S SESSION

Some DL action in practice
Some DL action in practice (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)
