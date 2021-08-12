Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Practice 6 Notes and Quotes

ATLANTA- Thursday’s practice session in the Brock Indoor Facility saw the first fully padded practice of Fall Camp 2021 for Georgia Tech football. The Jackets held a long session inside on Thursday and after practice, the brain trust of the defensive line assistants Marco Coleman (DE/OLB) and Larry Knight (DL) spoke to the media.

A trio of Yellow Jackets made the Senior Bowl Watchlist announced today, defensive end Keion White and safeties Tariq Carpenter and Juanyeh Thomas.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THURSDAY'S SESSION