Noah Collins committed to UCF over a long list of schools February 4, and one school on that list was Georgia Tech.

Geoff Collins and his staff on the Flats never slowed their pursuit of Collins down. The communication stayed strong, the rush end at Grayson High continued to list, and his commitment to the Knights begin to crack last month.

Earlier this week, Collins quietly decommitted from UCF, and he's made the decision to stay home at Georgia Tech.

"I have been thinking about this for a couple of months to be honest," said Collins. "I just feel the best opportunity for me is at Georgia Tech. UCF is great, and this is nothing against them, but Georgia Tech just feels right.

"Things never really slowed down with Georgia Tech. They really turned it up with me. Early in March, I really started thinking more about Georgia Tech, and this week, I made it official.

"I have committed to Georgia Tech."

The 6-foot-4, 218 pound soon-to-be senior in Loganville stayed committed to UCF, but at the same time, his mind was wondering. He was hearing what the in-state school had to offer daily, and one video call last weekend sealed the deal.

"I would say the constant contact over the past month or two really strengthened our relationship and helped me make this decision. It allowed me to see and learn things about Georgia Tech and the coaches there that I didn't already know.

"We created more of a bond. We talked about every day and I knew my mind was made up last weekend. We were on a Zoom call Saturday, and once we got off that call, I knew I was going to flip my commitment.

"I was hearing from the whole staff, and it really just hit me that Georgia Tech was where I wanted to be after that call. I actually told them on that Zoom call that I was coming. It was a great feeling."

This decision doesn't feel the same as the first one.

Maybe it is the location. Maybe is the familiarity with the staff. Maybe it is being closer to the family.

Something is different about this commitment.

"This commitment feels different," said Collins. "It just feels more genuine. I feel good with their coaches, I feel I know them more and this commitment is just different. It is hard to explain it, but this one is different.

"Georgia Tech is a great program, I really like what they are building and I can really see myself there playing for the coaches. I like the plan they have for me, I like their plan for the program and I feel good about this decision."