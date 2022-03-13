Georgia Tech climbing up the board of Ala. RB Drew Pickett
The recruitment of 2023 Russell County (Ala.) RB Drew Pickett has always felt closer to a conclusion than most of his potential future classmates. After releasing a top five list in January which i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news