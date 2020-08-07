 Three-star guard Breon Pass talks Georgia Tech offer
Russ Wood • JacketsOnline
Senior Writer

The state of North Carolina is loaded with quality basketball players year in and year out, they don’t call it the ‘hoop state’ for no reason, and Breon Pass is one such player. The 6-foot, 175-pound class of 2021 combo guard and wide receiver had a terrific basketball season for Reidsville High School and is seeing an uptick in his recruitment following his decision to only play basketball at the next level.

Georgia Tech offered Reidsville (NC) H.S. 2021 guard Breon Pass on Wednesday (Rivals.com)

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner offered on Wednesday becoming the third high major program to offer Pass – Providence and Rutgers – this month. Pass currently holds 13-offers overall including from North Carolina State, East Carolina, Elon, UNCW and Winthrop.

The Yellow Jackets’ staff hasn’t been in contact with Pass very long but Josh Pastner felt he had seen enough game video to make the offer. One the three-star prospect wasn’t expecting to receive so quickly into the relationship building process with the staff.

