Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner offered on Wednesday becoming the third high major program to offer Pass – Providence and Rutgers – this month. Pass currently holds 13-offers overall including from North Carolina State, East Carolina, Elon, UNCW and Winthrop.

The Yellow Jackets’ staff hasn’t been in contact with Pass very long but Josh Pastner felt he had seen enough game video to make the offer. One the three-star prospect wasn’t expecting to receive so quickly into the relationship building process with the staff.