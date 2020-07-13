Today, Fudge covers those topics and more. Starting with a trimming his list.

“I’m not in a rush to narrow down schools or to make a commitment right now. I’m really waiting to hear what the NCAA has for us. Like, when we can take our visits and if I can get my five visits back that I didn’t take my junior year.”

Fudge currently holds 24-offers, mainly from power five conference programs but he also holds offers from programs in the Big East, The American and the A-10. He told JacketsOnline.com that he has unofficially visited Georgia Tech, Florida, North Florida, Louisiana-Lafayette, Clemson and South Florida.

The four-star prospect, and No. 8 ranked small forward, spoke with us about Georgia Tech, the schools in his home state of Florida and his relationship with another prospect high on Josh Pastner’s recruiting board – Dallan “Deebo” Coleman.