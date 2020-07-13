Alex Fudge not in a rush to make a decision
Alex Fudge, the No. 36 ranked recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, is a big topic of conversation in Georgia Tech basketball recruiting circles. Where do things stand between Fudge and the Yellow Jackets? When will he cut his list?
Today, Fudge covers those topics and more. Starting with a trimming his list.
“I’m not in a rush to narrow down schools or to make a commitment right now. I’m really waiting to hear what the NCAA has for us. Like, when we can take our visits and if I can get my five visits back that I didn’t take my junior year.”
Fudge currently holds 24-offers, mainly from power five conference programs but he also holds offers from programs in the Big East, The American and the A-10. He told JacketsOnline.com that he has unofficially visited Georgia Tech, Florida, North Florida, Louisiana-Lafayette, Clemson and South Florida.
The four-star prospect, and No. 8 ranked small forward, spoke with us about Georgia Tech, the schools in his home state of Florida and his relationship with another prospect high on Josh Pastner’s recruiting board – Dallan “Deebo” Coleman.
