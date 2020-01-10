Since the beginning of the new year, Josh Pastner's Georgia Tech (7-8) (2-3 ACC) squad has looked like a new team. Sure, they have been forced to play their best ball against two of the nation's top programs, but the Jackets have simply looked good in 2020, and there are zero teams in the country who would be upset with a 1-1 record against the likes of North Carolina and Duke.

They'll need to keep that up if they want to come away with a victory against Boston College (9-6) (3-1 ACC) on Saturday evening. It will be their fifth road contest out of the last six.

"We have a really tough opponent Saturday in Boston College," said Pastner. "Coach Christian is a great coach, they are really well coached. They have really good players, high level guys, and I think coach Christian is one of the best offensive minds in all of college basketball. He has done a great job, and they are a really good basketball team."

The Eagles are off to a hot start in ACC play and are fresh off a victory against the defending national champions in Virginia. Two of their three ACC wins so far (Wake Forest, Virginia) have come at home, with the third being a win against Notre Dame in South Bend.

The good news for the Jackets is that both of their conference wins have come on the road at North Carolina State and North Carolina. With an all-you-can-eat trip to the gas station on the line, it's easy to see why the Jackets have picked up their road play.