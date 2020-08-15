JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech approaching the Top 20 following Bryant's commitment

Georgia Tech added their 19th commitment in the Class of 2021 on Saturday evening when Crisp County (Ga.) DB Sirad Bryant announced his decision to commit to Coach Nathan Burton, Coach Collins, and the rest of the staff.

Bryant adds 75 points to the Yellow Jackets' class ranking, as they jump schools such as Virginia, Pitt, Auburn, and Florida State among others and now hold the No. 21 class according to Rivals.

Following some commitments around the ACC, Georgia Tech had fallen to 8th in the conference again. They've now jumped into the Top 5 following Bryant's commitment.

Collins and his staff are not done yet, though. Not even close. With that being said, their next commitment will push them well into the top twenty.



