JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech approaching the Top 20 following Bryant's commitment

Georgia Tech approaching the Top 20 following Bryant's commitment
Georgia Tech added their 19th commitment in the Class of 2021 on Saturday evening when Crisp County (Ga.) DB Sirad Bryant announced his decision to commit to Coach Nathan Burton, Coach Collins, and the rest of the staff.
Bryant adds 75 points to the Yellow Jackets' class ranking, as they jump schools such as Virginia, Pitt, Auburn, and Florida State among others and now hold the No. 21 class according to Rivals.
Following some commitments around the ACC, Georgia Tech had fallen to 8th in the conference again. They've now jumped into the Top 5 following Bryant's commitment.
Collins and his staff are not done yet, though. Not even close. With that being said, their next commitment will push them well into the top twenty.
For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.
Here's a breakdown of the class thus far-
5.7- DE Noah Collins, S Kaleb Edwards, DE Joshua Robinson, SLOT Malik Rutherford, OG Weston Franklin
5.6- LB Gavin Barthiel, WR Leo Blackburn, S Sirad Bryant, DE Grey Carroll, SLOT Jamal Haynes OT Jakiah Leftwich QB Chayden Peery, OG Eli Richey
5.4- DB Shawn Chappell Jr, K/P David Shanahan, LB Sebastian Sagar
At the beginning, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County defensive back Sirad Bryant planned to leave the state for college. He was looking at Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee among others early, but Georgia Tech out-recruited those schools, and over time, they changed Bryant's mind on staying home.
"The whole Georgia Tech coaching staff made me feel important, they made me feel wanted, and that is what did it for me," said Bryant. "I felt their energy from the rip, some players on the team have already made me feel like I am part of the team and the staff makes me feel at home with them.
"I always wanted to get out of Georgia, go somewhere out of state, but the coaches at Georgia Tech changed my mind."