Georgia Tech felt like a potential landing spot moment it became known that former Rivals100 Walton WR, Dominick Blaylock then at UGA, announced he was entering the portal.

Blaylock arrived in Athens with high expectations, but was unable to reach them as he fought through injuries early on.

He played in all 15 games last year, recording 15 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown. He logged three starts over 31 career games for the Bulldogs, tallying a combined 548 yards and six touchdowns on 35 catches over that span.

He will graduate from UGA this weekend, and from there will get started right away talking with his teammates, and moving onto campus later this month.

Blaylock has two years of eligibility remaining, and is the third former Bulldog to join the program this off-season, following the arrival of OC Buster Faulkner and TE Brett Seither.

Time will tell if Blaylock's decision may have any impact on the recruitment of his brother, four-star Walton linebacker Ashton Woods.

