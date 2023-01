Reuben chose the Yellow Jackets over other schools such as TCU, Kansas State, Cincinnati, and Stanford among several others.

Clemson defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben , a redshirt junior, made the decision to commit to Georgia Tech following a Sunday visit.

Coach Marco Coleman has landed his first commitment.

In his Clemson career, Reuben compiled 26 tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Reuben is expected to play both defensive tackle and defensive end upon his arrival.

He will have two years to play his final two years of eligibility.