Game Preview: GT heads to Clemson as four score underdogs

Georgia Tech hits the road for the first time this season and it will be no easy task as they head to Death Valley to face the Clemson Tigers. The Jackets are winless in Clemson since 2008 and Dabo Swinney's squad has really hard the number of Geoff Collins' two teams in the first two meetings including last year's 73-7 beatdown in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech (1-1) at Clemson (1-1)

Date and Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC, WatchESPN.com

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM/Sirius 99/XM 203

Last Week: Georgia Tech defeated Kennesaw State 45-17 at home, Clemson defeated South Carolina State 49-3 at home

Series History: Georgia Tech leads 50-33-2

Last Meeting: Clemson won 73-7 on Oct. 17, 2020 (Clemson has won last six meetings)

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Dontae Smith (RB, RS-Soph.), Ryan Johnson (RG, RS-Sr.), Kyric McGowan (WR, Sr.)

CLEMSON Key Offensive Players: DJ Uiagalelei (QB, Soph.), Walker Parks (RT, Soph.), Joseph Ngata (WR, Jr.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Charlie Thomas (LB, Jr.), Jordan Domineck (DE, RS-Soph.), Tre Swilling (CB, RS-Jr.)

CLEMSON Key Defensive Players: James Skalski (LB, Gr-Sr.), Bryan Bresee (DT, Soph.), Mario Goodrich (CB, Sr.)

Game Preview Analysis: The annual matchup between I-85 rivals Georgia Tech and Clemson has arrived once again, and this year it will take place in Death Valley. The series has been owned by the Tigers in recent years, including a 73-7 beatdown of the Jackets last October in Atlanta when it seemed like Dabo Swinney had a point to prove or ax to grind or something of that sort.

This year’s contest has a few more questions for Clemson with a less experienced and proven roster, but Georgia Tech is in much the same situation as they were the last year as they are still trying to find their footing under third-year head coach Geoff Collins. The Jackets looked like a more focused team last week in their win over Kennesaw State, but you never know what to take out of a game against an opponent from a lower division with Clemson being in the same boat after their drubbing of South Carolina State last Saturday as well.

One thing is certain about the Tigers, and that is that Trevor Lawrence has moved on to the NFL so the Jackets’ defense and Tech fans don’t have to worry about seeing him again. DJ Uiagalelei has moved into the spot and is definitely not what Lawrence was (not many are), but he still has shown at times that he can be a consistently good quarterback in his few starts. He does have a less experienced offensive line in front of him than Lawrence did so now would be a great time for Georgia Tech’s defense to start getting a little more pressure on the quarterback.

Clemson’s defense is once again one of the best units in college football with veteran DC Brent Venables still at the controls with an extremely talented defensive line leading the charge. Bryan Bresee could be one of the top two or three defensive tackles in the country, and linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector are right behind him with a lot of big-game experience flying around making tackles all over the field.

Georgia Tech’s offensive line was a little more consistent last week than they were in Week 1 vs. Northern Illinois, but they are in for a whole different level of a test vs. Clemson. It will be wise for OC Dave Patenaude to try to get his running backs out of the backfield on the edge rather than trying to win a lot of battles inside the tackle box. It’s also unknown what Tech will do at quarterback with Jeff Sims expected to be back in the rotation, and Jordan Yates coming off a stellar performance last week. Maybe a little mix and match is in the works.

It’s still a bit of a mismatch with Clemson’s program being a good example of what Collins would like to get Georgia Tech somewhat closer to in the future. They could take a step forward by just competing this week. Unfortunately, the Jackets are still a ways away from beating a team like the Tigers.

Prediction: Clemson wins, 38-17.