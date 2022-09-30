The next eight games for Georgia Tech will determine how long the Brent Key era lasts, starting with the Pitt game on Saturday night. The Jackets' interim head coach takes his turn running the program with just four days of preparations and practices to get his alma mater ready to face the reigning ACC Champions.

Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh (3-1, 0-0 ACC)

Acrisure Stadium

Date and Time: Saturday, 8 p.m.

TV: ACC Network, ESPN Mobile App, WatchESPN.com

Radio: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM/SiriusXM 389

Last Week: Georgia Tech lost 27-10 at UCF; Pittsburgh won 45-24 at home vs. Rhode Island

Series History: Pittsburgh leads 11-5

Last Meeting: Pittsburgh won 52-21 at Georgia Tech on Oct. 2, 2021

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Jeff Sims (QB, Soph.), Dontae Smith (RB, RS-Jr.), Corey Robinson II (LT, RS-Fr.)

PITTSBURGH Key Offensive Players: Israel Abanikanda (RB, Jr.), Jake Kradel (RG, RS-Sr.), Kedon Slovis (QB, Sr.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Keion White (DE, RS-Sr.), Kyle Kennard (DE, Soph.), Makius Scott (DT, Soph.)

PITTSBURGH Key Defensive Players: Sirvocea Dennis (LB, Sr.), Calijah Kancey (DT, RS-Jr.), Erick Hallett II (FS, RS-Sr.)

Game Preview Analysis: A new era begins on Saturday night as interim head coach Brent Key leads Georgia Tech for the first time into an ACC Coastal showdown at Pittsburgh following the dismissal of Geoff Collins after another embarrassing effort at UCF last weekend. Although this might be a temporary era (unless Key pulls off an improbable run over the final two months of the season), it is definitely one that excites the Jackets’ fan base as one of the few things that the White and Gold fans could agree on was that it was certainly time for a change.

It’s no easy task, however, for Key and company, as Pittsburgh is right there at the top of the favorites to win the Coastal Division. The Panthers’ lone loss so far came against now top-10 ranked Tennessee in overtime earlier in September. They are a big, physical team on offense as they want to run it downhill at you with their imposing offensive line. Junior running back Israel Abanikanda is off to a great start with 479 yards rushing and six touchdowns through four games.

The Panthers have a capable quarterback in transfer Kedon Slovis and multiple talented receivers as well, but the first priority for the Tech defense will be to stop the run. As you can see above, all three key defensive players listed for the Jackets in this matchup are on the defensive line.

On the other side of the ball, Pittsburgh has another talented defensive line, which has come to be routine in recent years. They will get after the quarterback and cause problems in the running game so the Tech offensive line needs to have its most complete and flawless effort to date. To be honest, the bar has been set pretty low so far from that group so the only way to go is up.

If there is a weak spot in the Panthers’ defense it is their secondary as there are plays to be had, which means if Jeff Sims gets decent protection, he must make the correct reads and crisp throws. He has been inconsistent with that, to say the least so far in 2022, and if he doesn’t improve, an opportunity for one of the backups could be coming, especially with an interim coaching staff.

This one is a big mismatch if you believe the odds-makers, but I don’t think it’s as much of one on paper. If Tech can eliminate mental mistakes (we can all hope for a fresh start with Key leading the way), they can certainly compete in this game. Pittsburgh is a little more sound and experienced in finding ways to win, but the Jackets keep it interesting.

Prediction: Pittsburgh wins, 28-20.