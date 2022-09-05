For Clemson, all eyes are on head coach Dabo Swinney and his retooled staff after losing both coordinators to P5 jobs and internal promotions. The Jackets need to get off to a strong start with a coach-killing opening slate of non-ACC Coastal games.

Georgia Tech football heads down the street to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Labor Day night to host #4 Clemson and the Jackets aim to repeat the success they had last season on the road in Death Valley in a near upset win over the Tigers.

It’s time, folks. It’s not just time to open the 2022 season vs. Clemson at The Benz, but it’s time to put up or shut up for the Geoff Collins era of Georgia Tech Football. It’s past time actually.

It’s time for the program to show real, tangible progress in Year 4 for Collins, or it’s time to move on to something else. And no, we’re not talking a 10-win season as a measuring stick. We’re talking about realistic expectations for this team like getting to the .500 mark, a bowl appearance and at least being somewhat competitive in games against talented teams rather than the lackluster, sometimes embarrassing, efforts of the last couple years.

That’s not too much to ask as Tech fans, right? The encouraging part is that the players and the coaching staff seem to know that their backs are against the wall and have treated the offseason and preseason accordingly. They will show if that translates to on-the-field improvement on Monday night as they opening task certainly isn’t an easy one as they take on a Clemson team that has re-established itself as one of the premier programs in the country over the last decade or so.

It will be interesting to see how the new hires on the Tech coaching staff affect the proceedings in Game 1, especially on the offensive staff. There has been many positive things said about the hires from new offensive coordinator Chip Long to several of the new position coaches.

It is imperative that Jeff Sims takes a major step forward in maturing as the quarterback and leader of the offense. The new offensive system seems to cater to his strengths from all of the preseason coverage from our own master distributor of information, Kelly Quinlan. But it’s going to take some early positives on the field to help Sims gain that confidence in himself and the offensive staff.

The offensive line should be improved (as it can’t really get a lot more inconsistent than last year), and despite several departures through the transfer portal, the Jackets still have plenty of capable and dynamic playmakers at the skill positions.

It will be no easy task going up against Clemson’s defense that boasts one of the best front sevens in college football, but the way the Tech offensive staff schemes around that will be key to how Monday night’s game goes.

Defensively is where Collins and assistant Andrew Thacker will be held under a microscope the most so the unorganized, sometimes clueless-looking play from the middle of last season on will not be an option if the Jackets are to have the improvement needed in order for the pair to keep their jobs following this season.

Much like the offensive side of the ball even with the departures to the transfer portal and to graduation/the NFL Draft, there are still some steady players and several others that should enjoy the opportunity to play a lot more after being kept off the field in favor of upperclassmen the past couple seasons. Also, keep your eye on Keion White as he should be a breakout candidate not just for the Jackets but in the entire ACC as he looks to be fully healthy going into this season.

This is where Monday’s game could be ripe for an unexpected big performance by the Tech defensive unit. Clemson’s offense has good players, don’t get me wrong, but they certainly aren’t the dynamic group that the Tigers have had in year’s past. The pressure on DJ Uiagalelei is real to produce after an inconsistent 2021 campaign or he could get a quick hook in favor of other options.

Keys for Tech on Monday night are to stymie the Clemson offense early to allow themselves to hang around, and if they do that and the Tech offense can have some early success with a balanced attack rushing and passing with some sustained drives, this game could be one that goes into the fourth quarter competitively.

What Tech can’t afford is for a quick start by Clemson’s offense or an early Jackets’ turnover to allow the same snowball of doubt and negativity to creep in that is all-too familiar from the last couple seasons.

I expect the former rather than the latter and an encouraging start for Georgia Tech even in a close loss.

Prediction: Clemson wins, 27-20.