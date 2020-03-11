Around this time last year, the Yellow Jackets were beginning to trend in Asanti Price's recruitment, and now, he's in the transfer portal.

After choosing the Yellow Jackets over other offers from Kansas State, East Carolina, and several others, Price finished his freshman season on the Flats with 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while hitting 29.6 percent from the floor in 15 games.

Price joins Evan Cole as the second member of the Georgia Tech basketball program to enter the portal.

UPDATE: Sophomore Kristian Sjolund has re-entered the portal as well, making it three members of the 19-20 roster to enter. He did not appear in a game this season.