Freshman Focus: Jamal Haynes

Georgia Tech needed help at the slot receiver position and former Grayson standout Jamal Haynes is primed to become a playmaker in the Jackets' offense. JOL caught up with Haynes for his final pre-Tech interview at Grayson HS earlier in the summer to get to know a little more about the player behind the helmet and facemask.

What is your current weight compared to when you signed?

"I went from 172 to 185. I have a good workout routine where I wake up at 8 am, eat breakfast then ride to training and I train from 10:45 until about 12:40 then I eat my lunch which involves some peanut butter to gain weight and then I go back out and train until 3. Then I'll come back home and relax and eat again for a little snack. Then the rest of the day I'm chilling, relaxing, and recovering."

What specifically were you focused on during your offseason training this spring?

"Speed and gaining weight with maintaining my speed."

How would you describe your playing style?

"Electrifying."

Is there a team or a player you are looking forward to going against?

"Clemson."

What is your favorite food?

"Chicken Alfredo."

What is your favorite movie?

"I love 'Fast and Furious.'"

What is your favorite TV show?

"'How to Get Away With Murder.'"

Who do you listen to before games to get hyped before a game?

"Got to be some Money Bagg, some Quavo, some YoungBoy and I got to have me some Baby in there too."

What are three words you would use to describe yourself?

"Outgoing, hardworking, and unique."

Who is your celebrity crush?

"Rihanna"

If you could go toe-to-toe with someone in the boxing ring or octagon who would it be?

"Floyd Mayweather."

What was your experience like with coach Collins and the GT staff?

"Family vibes, I get family vibes from all of them, each and every one of them and I love it."

What did you think about the spring practices you were able to see?

"I loved it, the best part about it is how energized they were. They bring the energy to the game."

What is a piece of advice you would give a recruit going through the process for the first time?

"Follow your heart. You should know what you want to do."

What are your expectations for your freshman year at Tech?

"My expectations are to really just come in working hard, but a goal of mine is to score eight touchdowns."