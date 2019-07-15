Freshman Focus: Cornelius Evans
Has your size changed at all since NSD 2019?CE: I wasn't really shooting to gain weight this summer. I want to make sure that when I put it on, that I put it on the right way. I've put on about ten...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news