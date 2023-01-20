Georgia Tech was unsure who their head coach was going to be in late November of last year.

That didn't stop four-star Ga. QB Jakhari Williams from pulling the trigger on his commitment to the school.

Williams announced his decision to commit to Georgia tech back on November 21st, choosing Georgia Tech over NC State, Boston College, Pitt, and several others.

A lot has changed around the program since that Monday afternoon when he made that decision.

A new head coach, new offensive coordinator, the list goes on and on.

Williams spent some time with JOL to break down his recent visit and more.