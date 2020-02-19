Georgia Tech coaches were in Callahan (FL) last weekend to see four-star guard Dallan "Deebo" Coleman, who they have prioritized in the 2021 class.

Coleman has been building a relationship with the Yellow Jacket staff since he was an underclassman, and is hearing from them on a weekly basis to this day. The last time Coleman was on campus was in September, and he is planning on returning later this month.

“Georgia Tech was down here last friday, and I am going to go up there on the 29th,” said Coleman.