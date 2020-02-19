Four-star Guard Hearing Lots From Tech, Will Be Back On Campus This Month
Georgia Tech coaches were in Callahan (FL) last weekend to see four-star guard Dallan "Deebo" Coleman, who they have prioritized in the 2021 class.
Coleman has been building a relationship with the Yellow Jacket staff since he was an underclassman, and is hearing from them on a weekly basis to this day. The last time Coleman was on campus was in September, and he is planning on returning later this month.
“Georgia Tech was down here last friday, and I am going to go up there on the 29th,” said Coleman.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news