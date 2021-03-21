All it took to get four-star Lake Gibson (Fla.) running back Jaylon Glover to Atlanta for a multi-day visit was a couple spring breaks.

"It was a spur-of-the moment thing," Glover said about the trip. "We had some things we wanted to see, and knew that with COVID and everything it had been hard to do that, so with my dad being on spring break this past week, and me being on spring break this week, it just kind of worked out."

Glover spent Friday in Tallahassee, visiting the Florida State campus, then took the 4ish hour drive from Tallahassee to Atlanta.

Glover and his family spent both Saturday and Sunday around Georgia Tech and Atlanta, and shortly after leaving, he caught up with JacketsOnline to give the latest in his recruitment.