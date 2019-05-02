Four-star in-state DT, and current UGA commit Nazir Stackhouse became a bit of a regular on the Georgia Tech campus throughout spring football.

From visiting for the conclusion, to taking a trip earlier in the month, the Yellow Jackets had their chance to impress one of the nation's best. Stackhouse is currently rated as the state's No. 18 player.

Stackhouse committed to the Bulldogs well over a year ago, and while he still seems fully committed to Kirby Smart and the rest of the staff, he's been spending time recently planning return visits to the Flats.