JacketsOnline - Four-star Ala. DT Tim Keenan releases top five, decision date

Four-star Ala. DT Tim Keenan releases top five, decision date
Things are escalating quickly in the recruitment of four-star Ramsay (Ala.) defensive tackle Tim Keenan.
Just a matter of days after releasing a top ten list that included schools such as Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and the Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech, Keenan has cut it even further.
A top five list, which included Georgia Tech, was released on Sunday afternoon.
That wasn't the only thing Keenan released on Sunday, though.
Not only has he cut the list to five, but he also will commit before the end of the month.
The latest on Georgia Tech's pursuit of Keenan, and more, from the JOL staff here: