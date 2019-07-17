The term roster management is a common one in college football these days and it definitely becomes a major factor when schools change head coaches. For Georgia Tech, changing schemes on both sides of the ball has led to a large turnover on the roster in just seven months. Georgia Tech released the fall roster in their media guide on Tuesday at the ACC Kickoff and a few new names popped up that will be leaving.

The most noticeable name is former four-star safety Gentry Bonds who was competing for playing time at safety in the spring. Bonds was behind Juanyeh Thomas, Christian Campbell, Tariq Carpenter and Avery Showell by the end of spring ball. Jarett Cole who was behind all of the above also is leaving the program. JOL reported his departure earlier this summer, but it was never confirmed by Tech.

On the offensive side oft-injured lineman, Boe Tufele is no longer on the roster and a possible medical. Tufele missed all but a handful of days this spring with unspecified injuries and has not been healthy since arriving at Tech. Slot receiver Xavier Gantt had an okay spring and he is no longer on the roster as well. Gantt was an odd fit as a smallish former slotback in the old offense.

Those new departures put Tech at 82 scholarships with the ability to sign 16 without further attrition. Coach Geoff Collins is clearly aiming to 20-plus in the 2020 recruiting cycle so there will be further attrition.

The above-mentioned departures join the transfers of Parker Braun, Jaylen Jackson, KirVonte Benson, Zakk Mckeehan, Dameon Williams and the medical of Jakob Brashear plus the unfortunate passing of Brandon Adams. That puts Tech at 10 departed players but that still is not as high as the 2010 season (16), 2016 (15) or 2014 (13) seasons for attrition. The 2010 season had four guys leave early for the NFL plus normal attrition. The 2014 and 2016 numbers were fallout from team rules violations that Paul Johnson said related to a more stringent drug testing policy instated.