Former Texas, Western Illinois DT Daniel Carson explains why he's GT bound

Carson originally signed with the University of Texas out of high school, and then transferred to Western Illinois, where he played the last two seasons.

Western Illinois DT Daniel Carson announced today his intentions to finish his career at Georgia Tech. His planned journey to Atlanta will be his third stop at the collegiate level.

"God always works in mysterious ways in our favor," said Carson about his decision. "For me, this decision was all about opportunity. Why not GT? People can say what they want about the state of the program, but I believe that great things are ahead, and there are great people there that can help me get where I want to be."

Carson continued.

"The conference is one of the most respected there are (the ACC) and I just know in my heart that this level is where I need to be. I know I can excel on and off-the-field at one of the top public institutions in America."

As for the coaches he spent time communicating with, since he is committing sight unseen, there were several. Their message to him has been clear.

"I've spoken with Coach Collins, and Coach Thomas Guerry the most, but I have also spoken with Kenyatta Watson a bit too," he said about his main contacts at the school. "The defensive line coach, David Turner, his message to me is that they want me to play. That's exactly what I am coming to Atlanta to do. I have areas I still want to improve in, but I feel like I can be a bully with my strength, and start for these guys. This is my time. I'm committing sight-unseen because I believe in the people under the roof there. The Institute speaks for itself."