Former Georgia Tech, Navy, and Georgia Southern head coach Paul Johnson was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday by the National Football Foundation. Johnson posted an 83-61 career record at Tech with one ACC Championship in 2009 and four first-place finishes in the ACC Coastal and three ACC Championship Game appearances in 11 seasons. He led Tech to a pair of Orange Bowls including a 49-34 win over then #8 Mississippi State in 2014.

“On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech community, congratulations to Coach Johnson on his selection for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said in a statement. “Coach Johnson led our football program to great heights during his 11 seasons on The Flats, while also producing outstanding men that have gone on to enjoy success on and off the field. He is a Georgia Tech legend and it is fitting that he now stands among the greatest coaches in college football history.”

Johnson will be the fourth former Tech head coach enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame joining John Heisman, William Alexander, and Bobby Dodd. New Tech head coach Brent Key extended his congratulations via a press release as well.

“Congratulations to Coach Johnson on his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame,” Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said. “He truly deserves to join Heisman, Alexander and Dodd as Georgia Tech’s Hall of Fame coaches due to the great success that he brought to The Flats. As an alumnus, I’m grateful for the legacy that he built here at Georgia Tech. I ask that Tech fans everywhere join me in thanking and congratulating him, his family and all of his former and players for this much-deserved honor.”

In addition to his time on the Flats, Johnson reversed the fortunes of the Navy Academy taking over a winless program and winning 10 games for the first time in that program's history since 1905 in his third season at the helm in 2004 landing him the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award.

Prior to Navy, Johnson throttled the FCS with his spread option attack at Georgia Southern leading the Eagles to back-to-back I-AA National Championships in 1999 and 2000 and compiling a 62-10 record in the process winning the Southern Conference in all five of his seasons there.

Johnson began his D-1 coaching career at Georgia Southern as a defensive line coach before becoming the offensive coordinator in 1985. He spent eight years as the offensive coordinator at Hawaii from 1987 to 1994 and two seasons at Navy as the offensive coordinator before taking over the Georgia Southern program in 1997.

He retired from coaching following the 2018 season after leading the Jackets to the 9th bowl game under his direction. The Jackets have failed to make a bowl game in the four seasons since his departure and aim to end that streak with new head coach Brent Key in 2023.

