Former South Carolina WR/TE E.J. Jenkins commits to GT over Cal, others
There's going to be a lot of new faces for casual Georgia Tech fans to know on the offensive side of the ball next season.
With additions already on campus at QB, RB, TE, and OL, the only position that hadn't seen reinforcements thus far was WR.
That's no longer the case, as former St. Francis and South Carolina WR/TE E.J. Jenkins went public with his commitment to Georgia Tech.
Jenkins makes the move to Atlanta despite the efforts by South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer to retain him.
In his one season at SC, Jenkins caught eight passes for just over 100 yards and 1 touchdown. He appeared in 12 games.
In his time at St. Francis, Jenkins had 44 receptions for over 800 yards.
Jenkins will have one year to play one, and figures to be someone TE coach/OC Chip Long can line up all over the field given his frame and ball skills.