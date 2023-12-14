Georgia Tech's former four-star offensive lineman Tyler Gibson will enter his name in the transfer portal in the coming days. Gibson spent two years at Georgia Tech after signing in the 2022 class out of John's Creek High School.

Gibson played 56 snaps as a true freshman at left tackle in two games with his most notable work coming against Florida State in Tallahassee when he played 52 snaps at left tackle in a loss. This year he was limited to two games of action and just 12 snaps on offense at right guard and right tackle as he battled some injuries and was in a backup role behind the core starting offensive line group.