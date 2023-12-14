Georgia Tech's former four-star offensive lineman Tyler Gibson will enter his name in the transfer portal in the coming days. Gibson spent two years at Georgia Tech after signing in the 2022 class out of John's Creek High School.
Gibson played 56 snaps as a true freshman at left tackle in two games with his most notable work coming against Florida State in Tallahassee when he played 52 snaps at left tackle in a loss. This year he was limited to two games of action and just 12 snaps on offense at right guard and right tackle as he battled some injuries and was in a backup role behind the core starting offensive line group.
Advertisement
Gibson joined the program in 2022 and his brother Zach Gibson followed as a transfer quarterback for the 2022 season as well. Zach is set to graduate this weekend from Tech and could follow his brother into the portal as well as a graduate transfer with one year left.
Tyler Gibson has three years remaining to play. He is just the fifth player to enter the portal after the season from Tech.